Bratt scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

After giving the Devils a 2-0 lead late in the second period, Bratt set up Jack Hughes for the eventual game-winner midway through the third. Bratt has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games to begin the season, piling up three goals and seven points during that streak -- including one goal and two assists on the power play.