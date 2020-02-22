Bratt scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period by beating Ilya Samsonov on a clean breakaway, and he nearly had another goal in the second when he redirected a Nikita Gusev shot, only for the puck to clang off the post and get tucked home by Wayne Simmonds. Bratt now has five goals and 11 points in the last 12 games, and while he likely won't maintain that pace down the stretch, the 21-year-old should still be productive in a top-six role for the rebuilding Devils.