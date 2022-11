Bratt scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

After helping set up Jack Hughes for the game's opening tally early in the second period, Bratt lit the lamp himself midway through the third. The 24-year-old is demonstrating that last season's breakout was no fluke, racking up six goals and 21 points through 16 games.