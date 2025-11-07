Devils' Jesper Bratt: Two points including OT winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bratt scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Canadiens.
After having a hand in Timo Meier's tying tally with just over a minute left in the third period, Bratt ended the night in spectacular fashion, picking Alex Newhook's pocket at the New Jersey blue line to create a clear breakaway and then sliding a backhand through Jakub Dobes' five-hole for the OT winner. It was Bratt's first multi-point performance since Oct. 21, snapping a seven-game skid in which he managed just one goal and three points, but on the season the 27-year-old winger still has five goals and 15 points in 14 contests.
More News
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Extends streak with empty-netter•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Season scoring streak at six games•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Two-point effort in win•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Hits 450-point plateau•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Two points Thursday•
-
Devils' Jesper Bratt: Feels healthy to begin camp•