After having a hand in Timo Meier's tying tally with just over a minute left in the third period, Bratt ended the night in spectacular fashion, picking Alex Newhook's pocket at the New Jersey blue line to create a clear breakaway and then sliding a backhand through Jakub Dobes' five-hole for the OT winner. It was Bratt's first multi-point performance since Oct. 21, snapping a seven-game skid in which he managed just one goal and three points, but on the season the 27-year-old winger still has five goals and 15 points in 14 contests.