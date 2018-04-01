Bratt will play Sunday against the Canadiens after sitting out the previous two contests as a healthy scratch, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

The rookie winger reportedly will replace Brian Gibbons, and there's a good chance that Bratt gets power-play time should the Habs wind up in the box. He's scored 13 times to complement 22 assists through 72 games, but the minus-16 rating goes to show that he has to iron out some wrinkles defensively.