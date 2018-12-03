Devils' Jesper Bratt: Will miss Monday's game
Bratt (illness) won't play Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
In Bratt's place will step Stefan Noesen. Meanwhile, the young Swede will benefit from two days off following Monday's game and should be fine to play Thursday in Los Angeles.
