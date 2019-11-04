Bratt (upper body) won't travel with the team for Tuesday's road game against the Jets but could join them later in the week, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils have three more away games on this road trip, and Bratt could return to the lineup as soon as Thursday in Calgary. The 21-year-old has been decent this year with five points through 11 games, and he's been getting opportunities in the top-six at times.