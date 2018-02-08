Hayes, who has completed his conditioning assignment, received a call-up from AHL Albany on Thursday.

This news won't shake up the fantasy world, as Hayes only has nine points through 26 games this season, despite starting out in a power-play role. However, he could be depended on more heavily with Marcus Johansson (head) and Brian Gibbons (thumb) currently on injured reserve.

