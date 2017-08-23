Hayes will attend Devils' training camp on a professional tryout agreement, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Hayes was held to just 58 games for the Bruins last season -- in part due to injury, but also spending much of the year as a healthy scratch. When he was in the lineup, the winger averaged a paltry 9:14 of ice time in which a registered a mere five points. New Jersey have several young players fighting for play time -- including Brandon Gignac and Nick Lappin -- so it figures to be an uphill battle for Hayes to secure a permanent contract.