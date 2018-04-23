Hayes skated in 33 games in the 2017-18 season, scoring three goals and collecting six assists while averaging 11:53 of ice time.

Unfortunately for Hayes, 23 of his 33 games came before Dec. 16, and he didn't appear in any of New Jersey's last 20 games save for the season finale against Washington, when playoffs were already clinched. Nonetheless, he was able to lay the body when he was on the ice notching 50 hits, and wasn't much of a defensive liability as he went just minus-two on the year. The 28-year-old was able to log two assists in three games during a brief AHL stint as well, but with his unrestricted free agent status and minimal playing time down the stretch, it seems likely he'll find another home for 2018-19.