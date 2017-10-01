Devils' Jimmy Hayes: Seals place in New Jersey lineup
Hayes has earned himself a one-year, one-way contract worth $700,000, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
After a disastrous season with Boston in 2016-17 when he scored just two goals and five points over 58 games, the only offer that Hayes had this offseason was a PTO with New Jersey. Hayes has ability, which he showed during a stellar college career with Boston College and when he scored 19 goals in 2014-15, but he gets complacent with his play far too easily. New Jersey will be hoping that Hayes continues to play with a fire under him even after earning his new deal.
