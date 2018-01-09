Hayes was a healthy scratch during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

This marked the ninth straight game that Hayes has found himself in the press box, and he hasn't played since Dec. 15. When Hayes has been in the lineup he's been productive scoring nine points (three goals, six assists) in 23 games, already besting his five point effort he put up in Boston last season. However unless injuries arise in the Garden State it seems unlikely Hayes will find a consistent role with the Devils' deep forward group, especially with veteran Drew Stafford being a healthy scratch as well recently.