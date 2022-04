Vesey (leg) will join the Devils for their upcoming two-game road trip, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports Monday.

Vesey has missed the last nine games while dealing with his leg injury but appears close to getting back on the ice. Even before getting hurt, the Boston native was struggling to produce with just one point in his last 22 contests. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting more than low-end value once Vesey is cleared to play.