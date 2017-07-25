Blandisi signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Tuesday.

Blandisi was decent in limited action with the Devils last season, tallying nine points (three goals, six assists) and 26 PIM in 27 games. The 23-year-old pivot will likely split time between the AHL and NHL in 2017-18, a role that will prevent him from being a desirable option in season-long fantasy formats.

