Blandisi is a candidate to step into a center role following news that veteran Travis Zajac (torn pectoral muscle) will miss 4-to-6 months of action, NJ.com reports.

While Blandisi could be called upon for an increased role, the 23-year-old said, "I don't think there's going to be any replacing Trav," adding that it'll take a team effort to replace a guy who "plays a lot of minutes in all parts of the game." Regarding Blandisi's limitations, the third-year skater is unfamiliar with the penalty kill, so that figures to be a major hurdle as he looks to at least partially offset the loss of Zajac. Of course, the Devils could turn to 19-year-old prospect Michael McLeod if necessary, making this a situation worth monitoring as training camp looms.