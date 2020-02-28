Play

Anderson posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

The Minnesota native has become a key contributor for the Devils, with three goals and three helpers in 12 games since his recall from AHL Binghamton on Feb. 3. Anderson hasn't added much in non-scoring categories -- he has 15 shots, eight hits and a plus 1 rating.

