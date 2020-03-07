Play

Anderson scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

The 21-year-old winger has been a bit streaky with four points in his last 10 games. Anderson is up to six points and 20 shots through 16 contests overall. He's seeing a fairly consistent middle-six role, but without power-play time, Anderson is hard to roster outside of deep fantasy formats.

