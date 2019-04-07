Devils' Joey Anderson: AHL bound
The Devils reassigned Anderson to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Anderson suited up in 34 games with the big club this season, generating seven points, 49 shots and 42 hits. The 20-year-old winger will finish out the season with the minor-league affiliate, and he looks to develop enough this summer to make the team next season.
