Devils' Joey Anderson: Begins rehab process
Anderson (ankle) started the off-ice portion of his recovery Friday, Devils' radio play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.
Anderson should still be considered week-to-week given he has yet to resume skating following his ankle surgery. The 20-year-old saw action in just 11 games before getting hurt, so hasn't really been able to show what he can do. Once cleared to play, the winger figures to slot into a bottom-six role.
