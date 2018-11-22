Devils' Joey Anderson: Departs after colliding with net
Anderson (undisclosed) was hurt in the first period of Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Anderson played just 1:44 of the first period before heading to the locker room with an undisclosed injury. The Devils' forward was injured when he collided with the net and it remains to be seen whether Anderson will return. If not, the team should update his status following the game.
