Devils' Joey Anderson: Dropped to AHL
Anderson was demoted to AHL Binghamton on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
With Monday's trade deadline approaching, New Jersey seems to be making a few paper moves as the team continues negotiations. A third-round pick in 2016, Anderson has three points in 19 NHL games and could rejoin the team after the deadline if a spot clears up.
More News
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Won't play Sunday as precaution•
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Will return Saturday•
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Rounding out recovery•
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Ruled out versus Kings•
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: May require additional practices•
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Skipping trip to Canada•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...