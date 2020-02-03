Devils' Joey Anderson: Earns promotion
The Devils recalled Anderson from AHL Binghamton on Monday.
This is Anderson's first promotion of the season, and he's certainly earned it after racking up a team-high 15 goals and 34 points with Binghamton. The 21-year-old will likely start out in the bottom six due to the team's depth on the right side, but Anderson did log occasional power-play minutes with the big club last season.
