The Devils recalled Anderson from AHL Binghamton on Monday.

This is Anderson's first promotion of the season, and he's certainly earned it after racking up a team-high 15 goals and 34 points with Binghamton. The 21-year-old will likely start out in the bottom six due to the team's depth on the right side, but Anderson did log occasional power-play minutes with the big club last season.

