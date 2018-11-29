Anderson underwent surgery to repair a broken right ankle Tuesday, and he's facing a week-to-week recovery timetable, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Anderson is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site, with the Devils suffering three straight losses without the rookie in tow. New Jersey can always call up reinforcements on the wing, but it looks like Miles Wood and Stefan Noesen will hold down the fort in the bottom six for now. Drew Stafford technically is another option, but he's been scratched for 10 conseuctive games.