Devils' Joey Anderson: Inks entry-level deal

Anderson signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Devils on Sunday.

Anderson helped lead the University of Minnesota-Duluth to the NCAA Championship earlier this month. The winger scored 23 goals and 64 points at the collegiate level over the last two seasons. He will likely report to AHL Binghamton next season.

