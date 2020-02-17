Devils' Joey Anderson: Kick-starts rally
Anderson had a goal and an assist with three shots Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win over Columbus.
The 21-year-old figured in New Jersey's first two goals as the Devils turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. He scored his second goal of the year to get New Jersey on the board 80 seconds into the second period, then assisted on Nick Merkley's first NHL goal just over three minutes later. Anderson has goals in back-to-back games after being held without one in each of his first five.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.