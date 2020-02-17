Anderson had a goal and an assist with three shots Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win over Columbus.

The 21-year-old figured in New Jersey's first two goals as the Devils turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. He scored his second goal of the year to get New Jersey on the board 80 seconds into the second period, then assisted on Nick Merkley's first NHL goal just over three minutes later. Anderson has goals in back-to-back games after being held without one in each of his first five.