Devils' Joey Anderson: May require additional practices
Anderson (ankle) returned to practice Friday, but he's not expected to suit up for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
As noted in this latest report, the Devils could go the cautious route with the rookie by having him participate in additional practices or possibly even head to the AHL in an effort to get up to speed post-injury. Presently, he's among five Devils players on injured reserve.
