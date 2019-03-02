Anderson got the call from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

Anderson was sent to the minors Sunday to help the Devils navigate the trade deadline, but he will rejoin the ranks with Nathan Bastian (undisclosed) questionable and Kurtis Gabriel headed for a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety. There's a good chance he will draw back in, but the 20-year-old rookie doesn't figure to be in too many conversations yet with just three points through 19 games at the top level.