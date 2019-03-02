Devils' Joey Anderson: Promoted Saturday
Anderson got the call from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
Anderson was sent to the minors Sunday to help the Devils navigate the trade deadline, but he will rejoin the ranks with Nathan Bastian (undisclosed) questionable and Kurtis Gabriel headed for a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety. There's a good chance he will draw back in, but the 20-year-old rookie doesn't figure to be in too many conversations yet with just three points through 19 games at the top level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...