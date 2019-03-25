Devils' Joey Anderson: Recalled from Binghamton
Anderson was promoted to the top level Monday.
In 29 games at the NHL level this season, the 20-year-old has found the scoresheet just four times (two goals, two assists), but Anderson returns to New Jersey mere days after being sent down to the minors. With Blake Coleman (undisclosed) potentially out for Monday's game, Anderson gives the Devils additional depth up front, even if Coleman suits up.
