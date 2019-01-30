Anderson (ankle) is "very close" to getting back into the lineup, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

While Anderson has effectively been ruled out for Thursday's home game against the Rangers, Ryan said the winger could take part in a full practice in the next few days. The broken ankle has kept Anderson out of the lineup for the past 29 games and he remains on injured reserve for the time being. However, things are looking up for New Jersey's third-round (73rd overall) pick from the 2016 draft.