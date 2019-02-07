Devils' Joey Anderson: Rounding out recovery
Anderson (ankle) will miss Thursday's game against the Islanders, but the winger is moving closer to a return, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
According to this latest report, the Devils could deploy Anderson in a couple of AHL games before he'd get the green light to rejoin the parent club. In the meantime, Anderson still resides on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...