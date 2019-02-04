Anderson (ankle) will miss Tuesday's clash with Los Angeles, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The 20-year-old rookie continues to inch closer to a return, but it won't be Tuesday at home against the woeful Kings. Anderson has been out of the lineup since Nov. 23, and with this announcement, his next chance to suit up is now Thursday versus the Islanders. The first-year winger remains on injured reserve.