Anderson potted a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Anderson tallied just 21 seconds after Joel Edmundson had given the Hurricanes a 5-1 lead. The 21-year-old forward's goal didn't mean much in the game, but it was his first score and second point in six appearances this year. The third-round pick from 2016 will likely operate in a bottom-six role while he's with the big club.