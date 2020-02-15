Devils' Joey Anderson: Scores late in loss
Anderson potted a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Anderson tallied just 21 seconds after Joel Edmundson had given the Hurricanes a 5-1 lead. The 21-year-old forward's goal didn't mean much in the game, but it was his first score and second point in six appearances this year. The third-round pick from 2016 will likely operate in a bottom-six role while he's with the big club.
