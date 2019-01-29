Devils' Joey Anderson: Skates before practice
Anderson (ankle) took a twirl on the ice before Tuesday's practice session, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Anderson has skated a couple of time over the last month, but still has yet to join his teammates on the ice for practice. The winger has missed 29 games due to his ankle injury and probably should be considered week-to-week at this point. Prior to getting back into the Devils' lineup, the 20-year-old could spend some time in the minors on a conditioning assignment to make sure he is 100 percent.
More News
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Takes twirl Thursday•
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Begins rehab process•
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Goes under knife, week-to-week•
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Team worried about his injury•
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Transferred to IR•
-
Devils' Joey Anderson: Departs after colliding with net•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...