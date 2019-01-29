Anderson (ankle) took a twirl on the ice before Tuesday's practice session, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Anderson has skated a couple of time over the last month, but still has yet to join his teammates on the ice for practice. The winger has missed 29 games due to his ankle injury and probably should be considered week-to-week at this point. Prior to getting back into the Devils' lineup, the 20-year-old could spend some time in the minors on a conditioning assignment to make sure he is 100 percent.