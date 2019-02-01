Anderson (ankle) won't venture north with the team to Montreal for Friday's game against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While he's expected to return soon, Anderson has yet to record a full practice. Until that happens, the 20-year-old blueliner will likely remain sidelined as he has been since suffering a broken ankle back on Nov. 21. When he's cleared to play, Anderson could present some fantasy upside in deeper leagues, given his history of production in college and his brief AHL stop with Binghamton.