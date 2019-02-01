Devils' Joey Anderson: Skipping trip to Canada
Anderson (ankle) won't venture north with the team to Montreal for Friday's game against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
While he's expected to return soon, Anderson has yet to record a full practice. Until that happens, the 20-year-old blueliner will likely remain sidelined as he has been since suffering a broken ankle back on Nov. 21. When he's cleared to play, Anderson could present some fantasy upside in deeper leagues, given his history of production in college and his brief AHL stop with Binghamton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...