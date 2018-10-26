Devils' Joey Anderson: Summoned by parent club
The Devils recalled Anderson from AHL Binghamton on Friday.
Marcus Johansson missed Friday's practice due to an illness, so if he's unable to go Saturday against Florida, Anderson will likely make his NHL debut against the Panthers. The 2016 third-round pick has notched two goals and five points in eight AHL appearances this campaign.
