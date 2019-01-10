According to coach John Hynes, Anderson (ankle) resumed skating Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Anderson narrowly missed out on the Opening Night roster, but he ended up getting the call from the parent club in late October, adding two points in 11 games prior to sustaining the injury. He's not out of the woods in terms of his recovery, though Anderson appears to be trending in the right direction.

