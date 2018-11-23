Anderson's lower-body injury is "fairly serious," according to Devils coach John Hynes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The rookie is currently undergoing tests to determine an exact prognosis. Selected in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2016 draft, Anderson drew rave reviews in training camp and the preseason. It's difficult to draw conclusions based on his first 11 games at the NHL level, but he averaged 11:17 of ice time with a pair of points working against a minus-2 rating over that span.