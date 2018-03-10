Devils' Joey Anderson: Three assists in win Friday
Anderson racked up three assists to help lead Minnesota-Duluth to a 5-0 win over Western Michigan University on Friday.
Anderson, who captained the United States World Junior team over the holiday season, is ready to turn pro. He has 26 points in 29 games this season, but Anderson's contributions to the lineup go beyond the box score. He is a hard worker who is an excellent leader and has the ability to play up and down the lineup. Anderson will probably be a third-liner at the NHL level, but that should come with 15-20 goals per season. Expect New Jersey to take a serious run at signing him as soon as Minnesota-Duluth's season comes to a close.
