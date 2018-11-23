Devils' Joey Anderson: Transferred to IR
Anderson was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Friday.
Anderson, a rookie, will miss at least the next three games due to his placement on IR, but the good news for the Devils is that they'll get Brian Boyle (upper body) back into the lineup for Friday's (4:00 p.m. ET) home tilt against the Islanders.
