Anderson (ankle) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Wild, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Anderson dressed for just 11 games prior to breaking his ankle in late November, forcing him to the sidelines for more than two months. The rookie winger notched two points -- one goal and one assist -- in his brief opening to the season, though he had seen a total of just nine seconds of power-play time. Anderson racked up five goals over eight games played with AHL Binghamton before his summoning in late October, so there's a reason to believe he can produce for the Devils moving forward. Anderson served as the left wing on the second line during practice Friday and will likely slot in there against the Wild.