Devils' Joey Anderson: Will start season in minors
Anderson was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
After two seasons at The University of Minnesota-Duluth, Anderson, who was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, went pro. He scored 23 goals and 64 points over 75 games with Duluth, and his game will be fine-tuned in the minors.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...