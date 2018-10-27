Devils' Joey Anderson: Will suit up for NHL debut Saturday
Anderson will make his NHL debut Saturday for a matinee against the visiting Panthers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Anderson was a standout with the University of Minnesota-Duluth the past two seasons. The 20-year-old winger is a special talent because his supreme on-ice vision typically leads to an abundance of goals and helpers. He turned heads in training camp with the Devils and secured two goals and three goals over eight games with AHL Albany ahead of his call-up to the big stage. Anderson will replace Marcus Johansson, who is out with an illness, in the upcoming contest.
