Devils' Joey Anderson: Won't play Sunday as precaution
Anderson will sit out of Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Anderson played Saturday's game versus the Wild after over two months on the shelf due to an ankle injury, so the Devils don't want him playing back-to-back matchups immediately. He'll watch this one from the press box while Nick Lappin enters the lineup. It's unclear if the Devils will continue using precaution with Anderson going forward, and his next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Blues.
