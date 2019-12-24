Devils' John Hayden: Fills scoresheet in victory
Hayden scored a goal on two shots, served two hits and amassed 17 PIM in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Hayden fought Dennis Gilbert in the first period and also received an instigator minor and a misconduct. He redeemed himself with the third of four Devils goals in the second period. The former Blackhawk has been limited to two points, 27 hits and 21 PIM through 13 games this season while skating almost exclusively on the fourth line.
