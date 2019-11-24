Devils' John Hayden: Finally marks scoresheet
Hayden dished out a helper while adding three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
The assist was Hayden's first point in 10 games played as a member of the Devils. Fantasy owners can continue to ignore the 24-year-old Chicago native, as he can barely carve out a consistent spot in the lineup on one of the league's worst teams.
