Hayden dished out a helper while adding three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

The assist was Hayden's first point in 10 games played as a member of the Devils. Fantasy owners can continue to ignore the 24-year-old Chicago native, as he can barely carve out a consistent spot in the lineup on one of the league's worst teams.

