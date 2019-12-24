Hayden scored a goal on two shots, served two hits and amassed 17 PIM in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hayden fought Dennis Gilbert in the first period, and the former added an instigator minor and a misconduct. He redeemed himself with the third of four Devils goals in the second period. The former Blackhawk has been limited to two points, 27 hits and 21 PIM through 13 games this season while skating almost exclusively on the fourth line.