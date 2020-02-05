Devils' John Hayden: Roughs it up in loss
Hayden recorded four hits and a fight in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.
Hayden doesn't contribute offensively often -- he has just three points through 29 games -- but he adds physicality to the fourth line. This is Hayden's third fight of the season, and he can be safely looked over in the fantasy realm, even in leagues that reward physicality.
