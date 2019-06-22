Devils' John Hayden: Traded to Devils
Hayden was traded Saturday from Chicago to New Jersey in exchange for John Quenneville, reports Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca.
Hayden brings a physical edge to the ice, but that's pretty much the extent of his value. Still, that's something the Devils sorely lacked in 2018-19, so expect Hayden to see regular ice time on the lower lines this season.
