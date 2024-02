Marino produced an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Marino had been held without a point over his previous three contests following a one-game absence due to an illness. The 26-year-old defenseman snapped the short slump by helping out on a Dawson Mercer tally in the third period. Marino has reached the 20-point mark for the third time in his five-year career. He's added 49 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 58 appearances in a top-four role.