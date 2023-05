Marino contributed two assists in Sunday's 8-4 win over Carolina in Game 3.

Marino, who didn't have a point in New Jersey's first two games versus the Hurricanes, assisted on a shorthanded goal by Michael McLeod and set up an even-strength marker by Miles Wood in Sunday's contest. The 25-year-old Marino has four assists, 16 blocked shots and seven shots on net in 10 games this postseason.